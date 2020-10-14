Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise & Farm Islands. All of October; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Zoom Basic Spanish — (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class — $150.00 — includes hand out and/or books.

CPR certification training. The Right Turn. 6-9 p.m. $30/person. For more information: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $30 per person.

Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.

Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group. 415 S. Crow St., first and third Thursday every month. 6-7 p.m. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://country sidehospicesupport.com.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2-5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center’s candlelight vigil, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Capitol Lake observation deck. Event speakers include Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz, Missouri Shores board president Richard “Rip” Ray, and individual survivors telling their stories of abuse.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, Oct. 16

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Eagle’s Art Gallery unveiling at the Pierre Municipal Airport, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m, four pieces of military heroes added to Midway hero John Waldron, by Rotary Club.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Oct. 17 and 18: Hunter’s Wives Weekend. Northridge Plaza 1616 N. Harrison Avenue Pierre. For more information: Northridge Plaza, (605) 222-8292, glennis@zmidwest.com, https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping/. FREE.

Fall Wine Walk. 339 S Pierre Street and Pierre St. businesses. For more information: April Stromer, 605-454-8471 Cell, 605-945-2441, april@thealleyexchange.com. $30 single ticket & $55 couples ticket.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

