Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Blood drive sponsored by T.F. Riggs High School Student Senate at the school, 8:15 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Every donor must wear a face mask, regardless of their vaccine status. Contact: coordinator Kate Olson at 605-773-7350.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Governor’s Awards ceremony, in the Capitol rotunda, starts at 11 a.m., then reception at the Ramkota Conference Center. Awards include: Outstanding Individual with a Disability, Outstanding Employee with a Disability, Outstanding Employer (3 award categories), Outstanding Transition Services and Distinguished Service.
Eat pizza, preserve history. Join a fundraiser benefiting the S.D. Historical Society Foundation, at the Pizza Ranch, 321 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. 5-8 p.m. The Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising partner of the S.D. State Historical Society, receives a portion of the proceeds from dine-in, carry out and delivery that evening.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Oct. 5-6. Ninth annual “R U TUF ENUF to Eat Pink’’ fundraiser at the Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse (29608 S.D. Hwy. 34 Pierre) for the American Cancer Society. The Cattleman’s Club is donating 10 percent of its sales to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research. 5-10 p.m. Contact: Cindy Arch.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Blood drive sponsored by the Stanley County School National Honor Society at the Stanley County High School, 10 E. Main Ave. in Fort Pierre, 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Every donor must wear a face mask, regardless of their vaccine status. Contact: coordinator Kim Doherty at 605-222-0717.
Conference hosted by the Economic Development Professionals Association, at Drifters Bar and Grill in Fort Pierre. Oct. 6, noon to 5 p.m.; Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions include effective marketing strategies, creative workforce strategies, working with utility companies, and roundtable discussions. Register at EDPASD.com or email info@edpasd.com. $75 for EDPA members, $100 for non-members.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Forensics Scientists for 6-8 graders. At 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 3:30-5 p.m. Investigate and solve a crime mystery using the various disciplines of forensic science as a team. In the forensics camp, learn how scientists solve crimes by collecting evidence, and looking into DNA analysis, fingerprinting, chromatography, flame tests, and other ways to catch criminals. Preregister: limit 20; members $39; non-members $45.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited to the meal and have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Trauma Sensitive Yoga, at the Fearless and Wonderfully Made Yoga & Wellness Center, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. each evening. All free-will donations will benefit the Missour Shores Dometic Violence Center’s mission of providing crisis intervention services to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking. Registration survey at missourishores.com.
Starr Chief Eagle’s Lakota hoop dancing presentation at the YMCA, 7 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Fort Pierre First Thursdays community event — formerly known as Summer Nights — at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre, 5:30-8 p.m. Final of the 2021 summer season. Pierre Youth Orchestra performing, vendors, dinner and other food, kids’ activities, and other booths including the S.D. Discovery Center. Halloween classic movie showing at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Fort Pierre Tourism. Contact: call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
Friday, Oct. 8
Registration deadline for Stately Stitchers quilt retreat, set for Oct. 15-17 at the First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre. Includes three meals, vendor, trunk show, space to sew and an instructor-led class. Contact Barb Friedeman, 605-280-2324 or Tharb3@pie.midco.net. Cost: $125 members, $150 nonmembers, $10 trunk show only.
Deadline for the 2nd annual River Cities Public Transit “Design a Bus” contest for grades K-5 students. Students are asked to be colorful and creative when submitting entries showing what they want to be when they grow up. The drawings from this year’s winners will cover the same bus the 2020 winners were on. Friday, Oct. 8, is the entry deadline. For more information, visit www.rcptransit.com/designcontest.
Women’s Cancer Support. Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Cancer Support is open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Second Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. At Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Contact: Gloria 224-3131, gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
