Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Deadline to enter the Jan. 30 annual Chili Cook-off at the First United Methodist Church, North Central Ave. in Pierre, noon to 1:30 p.m. Contact the church office if you, your family, your friends, or your group would like to partake in a friendly competition to benefit Pierre Area Referral Service. On Jan. 30, come down to try each of the chilis and soups, and then vote for your favorites using canned goods and/or dollars. Contact: 605-224-5939.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
SDPB1 and SDPB.org — South Dakota Focus: 2022 Statehouse Analysis and Discussion, 8 p.m. Join South Dakota Public Broadcasting for analysis and discussion of current legislation coming from the 2022 statehouse session in Pierre. Contact: Fritz.Miller@SDPB.org, 605-202-0286.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Jan. 28
American Legion Auxiliary blood drive at Onida’s Phoenix Center, from noon to 5:15 p.m. Coordinated by Mary Jo Stier. Contact: 605-258-2618.
South Dakota Children’s Ministries’ teacher appreciation banquet, 7 p.m. at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, 2410 Stanton Dr. in Pierre. Childcare provided. Contact: 224-2673.
Saturday, Jan. 29
South Dakota Children’s Ministries’ teacher training sessions, at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, 2410 Stanton Dr. in Pierre. Teacher Training Sessions, 9 a.m. to noon. Childcare provided. Guest speaker Donnie Sheerin — director of promotions for United Pentecostal Church International Children’s Ministries. Save Our Children Kick-off Rally, 1 p.m. Contact: 224-2673.
Legislative Coffee. Discuss the 2022 Legislative Session. Meet at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building, 800 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the PACC’s Government Affairs Committee and League of Women Voters. Need not be a chamber member; free to attend.
Soup Supper at Pierre Senior Center, 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre, 4:30-65:30 p.m. Homemade soups (chile, turkey noodle, vegetable beef) with homemade breads and homemade desserts. Great food and lots of conversations. Contact: 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. $5.
Pierre Concert Series sponsors the concert performers “Duo Baldo,” at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, starting at 7 p.m. Third installment of the 2021-2022 series. Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi are a musical comedy team. Purchase memberships to the Pierre Concert Series by calling 605-224-7909. Tickets per concert for adults and children are also available at the door.Contact: 224-2301.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
Annual Chili Cook-off at the First United Methodist Church, North Central Ave. in Pierre, noon to 1:30 p.m., to benefit Pierre Area Referral Service. Come down to try each of the chilis and soups, and then vote for your favorites using canned goods and/or dollars. Contact: 605-224-5939.
