To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
The library is providing make-and-take craft kits to help kids create Mother’s Day treats for their moms. Kits are available while supplies last.
Saturday, May 13
SD Discovery Center hosts Starry Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 800 W. Dakota Ave. Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! The topic will change depending on the presenter. Contact Kris Heinen at 605-224-8295, for more information.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Rawlins Library Summer Reading Kick-Off Carnival & Sign-Up will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Stop by the library lawn for bean bag toss, cake walk, lollipop tree, duck pond, pop ring-toss, special guests, and Summer Reading Program sign-up. In case of bad weather, the event will be at the YMCA gym.
Sunday, May 14
No Events Listed
Monday, May 15
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, May 16
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Sessions are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, May 17
Kids ages 0 through pre-kindergarten are invited to Rawlins Library for stories and sing-a-longs during any of the four sessions held at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, May 18
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-224-7244.
Friday, May 19
Gary Marrone, a Fort Pierre butterfly collector/expert, will provide information about the butterflies that can be found in the Pierre area and across the state at 1 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
