Saturday, Oct. 1
Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre will host its annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature baked goods, crafts, homemade candy, homegrown produce, canned goods, gift baskets, fresh caramel rolls for breakfast and a lunch counter with homemade soup, sandwiches and pie by the slice. Proceeds will benefit local, regional, national and global mission efforts.
Fort Pierre South Dakota Horsing Racing will be held at 1 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The Verendrye Benevolent Association is sponsoring the event, which will include about 15 races with $100,000 in purses and incentives. Admission is $5 and free for anyone 16 and under. There will be drawings for gift cards between races and a stick horse race for children.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 2
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Fort Pierre South Dakota Horsing Racing will be held at 1 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The Verendrye Benevolent Association is sponsoring the event, which will include about 15 races with $100,000 in purses and incentives. Admission is $5 and free for anyone 16 and under. There will be drawings for gift cards between races and a stick horse race for children.
Monday, Oct. 3
Native American educational display featuring the Dakota, Nakota and Lakota cultures is on display in recognition of Native American Day and available through Oct. 14 at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. The South Dakota State Historical Society loaned Rawlins the display kit.
Th Young Adult Book Club meets at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., reading “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” Participants can reserve a book or join the club in person or by emailing rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us or calling 605-773-7421.
The Ron Becker Memorial Blood Drive will be held 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave, Pierre.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
The Pierre A.A. Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave. from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Auditions for the Pierre Players’ production of “Til Beth Do Us Part” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Two males and four females are needed. The play will be presented Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 8-10. For more information, call 605-224-7826.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a coffee and conversation program at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. The program known as “What’s Brewing” is an opportunity to hear about veterans’ issues and to brief them on new benefits and services.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
The Ron Becker Memorial Blood Drive will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave, Pierre.
Fire Safety After School Program at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Participants will tour a fire truck, learn fire safety and hear from Pierre Volunteer Fire Department about their experience. All ages welcome.
The Adult Book Club meets at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, from 6-7 p.m., reading “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Participants can reserve a book or join the club in person or by emailing rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us or calling 605-773-7421.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Stanley County commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Public Power Story Time at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, at 10:15 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. featuring City of Pierre Lineman Landon Starks reading a story about electricity. Attendees receive a copy of “If I Were a Lineworker” book.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Public Power Story Time at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, at 10:15 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. featuring City of Pierre Lineman Jason Anderson reading a story about electricity. Attendees receive a copy of “If I Were a Lineworker” book.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Mothers of Preschoolers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve a meal to veterans at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Friday, Oct. 7
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Read to Pumpkin Pye from 10-11 a.m. providing early readers an opportunity to read with a therapy dog listening. Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye provide the canine listener.
A reception for poet James “JJ” Janis will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Gallery for the Arts at 207 E. Missouri Ave. in Pierre. Janis, who is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., published his poems in the book “The Chair is Not Me.” He has been in a wheelchair nearly his entire life. The art show, which runs through Oct. 15, is to inspire people to think about, learn from and connect to people who are disabled.
