Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov
Through Oct. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Pheasant Season — Resident Only opens Oct. 9, ends Oct 11. Traditional opens Oct. 16, ends Jan 31, 2022. Opening time is 10 a.m. Central Time across the state, to sunset all season.
Last day to register for the Oct. 16 YMCA Half Marathon. Starts at 8 a.m. at Steamboat Park. This “out and back” course is a beautiful mix of paved paths and dirt trails all along the Missouri river. The course is primarily flat with a few gradual inclines. After a short loop through LaFromboise Island, racers head toward Farm Island. Once there, racers turn around and finish the half marathon back at Steamboat park. Uncertified; walkers welcome. Contact: 605-224-1683, beth@oaheymca.org. $65 for YMCA members; $70 for non-members.
“Read With Pumpkin Pye” puppy at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Once a month, the library hosts reading with Pumpkin Pye, a sweet little therapy dog that helps children build reading confidence. Young readers read to the dog — the dog is patient and non-judgmental. Elaine Pye is Pumpkin’s handler and volunteers her time to provide this service for the reading public. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Beers and Bras at the Westside Bar at 13 Stanley Road in Fort Pierre, a party to help Bras For A Cause raise awareness and money for mammograms, cervical screenings and other related projects and programs. 3-7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Ticket sales continue for Nov. 6’s 32nd annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, at the Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets required. The six rodeo honorees are Past Rodeo Great — Dennis Hintz, Rodeo Cowgirl Great — Jana Griesmann, Rodeo Cowboy Great — Dugan Lebeau, Rodeo Promoter — Donna Keffler, Ranch Cowboy Family — the Jess and Edie Knight Family, Rodeo Animal Athlete — Oakie with Cash (Louie) owned by Lisa Lockhart. Website: www.caseytibbs.com. Contact: Kalyn Eulberg at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
Monday, Oct. 11
Native American Day
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Pierre’s Community Orchard tour and open house, 1201 E. Sully Ave. Guided tours 4-6 p.m. Established in 2018 by Girl Scouts Troop #40080 and the city of Pierre. The Orchard, on 6,400 square feet of city-owned land, features 22 fruit trees including pear, peach, plum, apple and cherry. If the plants remain fruitful next year, community members will be invited to harvest the produce for the local food pantry, community meals or personal use. Contact: Tom Farnsworth, Parks and Recreation director, 605-773-7407.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, second Monday of each month, 6:14-8:45 p.m., Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer 224-4773.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
After-school program at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, Fire Safety with Byron Caauwe, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
