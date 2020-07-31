Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Saturday, August 1

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, August 2

Road to the River Half Marathon: Steamboat Park , Pierre, 7 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Sponsored by the Oahe Family YMCA.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, August 3

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Kindergarten Screening for Pierre School District: Jefferson Elementary School, 900 N. Poplar Ave.,Pierre. Screening appointments must be made by calling 773-7300.

Pierre Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Dr., Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register, call Abbie at 605-999-8504. Collection services provided by Vitalant Blood Services, Mitchell.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m..

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:

SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration: locale office closed to public entry.

