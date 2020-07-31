Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Saturday, August 1
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, August 2
Road to the River Half Marathon: Steamboat Park , Pierre, 7 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Sponsored by the Oahe Family YMCA.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, August 3
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Kindergarten Screening for Pierre School District: Jefferson Elementary School, 900 N. Poplar Ave.,Pierre. Screening appointments must be made by calling 773-7300.
Pierre Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Dr., Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register, call Abbie at 605-999-8504. Collection services provided by Vitalant Blood Services, Mitchell.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, 6 p.m..
Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: locale office closed to public entry.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.