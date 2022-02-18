Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Pierre Post 8 Baseball pancake feed, at the American Legion cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 7-11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Website: http://post8baseball.com. Free will donation.
Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Gun Show, at Ramkota River Centre, W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Steve Livermore, 605-280-2438. $10.
Little Players’ kindergarten through second grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
Guided Winter Bird Hike, starting at 412 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre, 9:30-11 a.m. Join us for a guided winter bird hike led by long time Missouri Breaks Audubon member Ricky Olson. Dress warmly to be outside. Bring binoculars. This hike is targeted to adults and youth who are interested in birding. Contact: info@MissouriBreaksAudubon.org, Ricky Olson at tatanka40@pie.midco.net or 605-280-6063. The event is free but we ask for sign ups in case of weather related cancellations.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Won’t You Be My Neighbor series continues at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Alcoholics Anonymous (Al-Anon). Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Gun Show, at Ramkota River Centre, W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Steve Livermore, 605-280-2438. $10.
Monday, Feb. 21
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s new weekly raffle fundraiser. The first drawing is March 3. According to executive director Nancy Schlichenmayer, raffle tickets are available at various locations. They will be collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Businesses are being asked for donated coupons ranging from $5 to $50. The business will be recognized when its card is selected. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.