Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Sept. 20-24. Stanley County School District Buffaloes Homecoming week. Theme “Board Games.” Tuesday — powder puff game at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday — dress as one of the stages of life. Thursday — dress as a class: JK and sixth grade black, K and seventh orange, first and eighth purple, second and ninth green, third and 10th yellow, fourth and 11th red, fifth and 12th blue. Friday — dress in purple and gold, pep rally at 1:25 p.m., parade at 2:30 p.m. To be in the parade, email Shirley.Swanson@k12.sd.us. At 5:30 p.m. selling Buff Dog, chips and soda. Football game at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 S. Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
Rawlins Municipal Library, East Church Street in Pierre, offers after-school programs for kids of all ages. No registration required. Sept. 21 — making Spreading Kindness clothespins, rocks and notes of encouragement. 3:30-4:30 p.m. on select dates. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. Snacks provided. Free.
Fall Business After Hours 2021 at the Silver Spur Restaurant at 103 E. Main Ave. in Fort Pierre from 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy food, beverages, build relationships and win door prizes. Need not be a member of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce member to attend. Website: https://fb.me/e/1OnoTuSBa; Email: kjohnson@Pierre.org. Free and open to the public.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
“Ball in the House” at the Riggs Theater at 7 p.m. First installment of the Pierre Concert Series 2021-2022 program. “Ball in the House” is a five-member male R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group based out of Boston, MA, whose high energy shows have audiences singing and dancing along. Get tickets through Pierre Concert Series membership or at the door. Contact: 224-2301.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Capital Area United Way’s Day at the Capitol rotunda, with CAUW mascot Champ. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come chat about all things CAUW and to pledge to this year’s Be the G.O.A.T. campaign with the goal of to fundraise $555,001 to support its 17 local, nonprofit, partner agencies and community-impact programs. Donate by visiting capareaunitedway.org or at the Capitol at the event. Website: http://capareaunitedway.org. Contact: Natasha Bothun at email natasha.bothun@state.sd.us
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Bonding Over Books trivia night, at Rawlins Municipal Library, East Church Street in Pierre. 6:30-8 p.m. Meet people at this casual venue, plays some trivia and discuss your latest reads. For 18 and older. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. 605-773-7421. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Sept. 24
Stanley County School District Buffaloes Homecoming week. Theme “Board Games.” Friday — dress in purple and gold, pep rally at 1:25 p.m., parade at 2:30 p.m. To be in the parade, email Shirley.Swanson@k12.sd.us. At 5:30 p.m. selling Buff Dog, chips and soda. Football game at 7 p.m.
Sept. 24-25. Pierre Senior Center rummage and bake sale at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre, Friday 5-8 .p.m. and Saturday 8 am — 1 pm. Coffee and rolls for sale Saturday morning. Many holiday and miscellaneous items. Website: http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org. Contact: call 605-224-7730, email pirascc@yahoo.com. Free admission.
South Dakota Discovery Center soil exhibit ribbon-cutting at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Exhibit features an informational soil mural, interactive kiosks and a soil crawl through. Ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m., then goes to 6:30 p.m. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=65564. Free, but please RSVP.
FFA season start-up. FFA members and new people interested in joining FFA meet at the Lariat Lanes Bowling Alley at 8:50 p.m. for a quick meeting and an evening of fun with Cosmic Bowling and Pizza from 9-11:30 p.m.. Dues for FFA membership are $15, but if you are participating in bowling, dues are $20. This includes FFA membership, FFA t-shirt, and the cost of bowling & pizza for the night.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Del Bartels | 605-224-7301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.