If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, July 12
Knitting and Crochet club. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others free coffee, water, and yarn provided. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT at the Rawlins Library. Free.
Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science!: Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us. This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K. 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. CDT at the SD Discovery Center. Non-Members: $45 Members: $39.
Growing Up Together Pizza Ranch Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch. A portion of all sales will be donated to Growing Up Together for their annual fundraiser.
Fire Hydrant Party: Beat the heat at Devine Park for the first fire hydrant party brought to you by the Pierre Recreation Department and Fire Department. 6-7:30 p.m. Free
Wednesday, July 13
Capital City Band will be playing at 8 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme being “Swingtime with the Stars.” For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Harrison Park, Pierre, weather permitting.
Capital Area Networking Group Meeting at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce (800 W. Dakota Ave.) from 8:15-9 a.m. For more information, contact Katie Johnson, 605-224-7361.
Feeding South Dakota Mobile Food Distribution needs up to 20 volunteers between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT. To register, go to https://feedingsouthdakota.galaxydigital.com/user/dashboard/.
The Right Turn is hosting Understand Me Classes online from 10 a.m. to noon CDT for parents/guardians and other caregivers. For more information, contact Brandy or Nancy at The Right Turn, 605-773-4755.
River City Toastmasters is a fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.They will be meeting via Teams from 12:10-12:50 p.m. CDT. For more information, contact Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Thursday, July 14
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better!
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Harrison Park, Pierre, weather permitting.
Oahe Child Development Center is hosting a Common Sense Parenting Class from 6-8 p.m. CDT., 2307 E. Capitol Ave.For more information, contact Dawn Tassler, 605-280-1968. Free.
Roadhouse Bike Nights at the The Roadhouse, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-9 p.m. CDT. For more information, contact Ryan at 605-945-0794.
fitCare: You are What You Eat is hosted online from 6-8 p.m. CDT. Call The Right Turn, 605-773-4755, for more information.
Tales on the River presents The Dirty Boot Band, Homeschool Kids Making Music Together, at 7 p.m. at Ft. Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St., Free admission, $6 light meal from Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
Movies in the Park “The Jungle Book” from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CDT. at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Free. Bring your own seating, snacks, and bug spray. For more information, contact Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.