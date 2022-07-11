If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tuesday, July 12

Knitting and Crochet club. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others free coffee, water, and yarn provided. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT at the Rawlins Library. Free.

Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science!: Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us. This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for Pre-K. 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. CDT at the SD Discovery Center. Non-Members: $45 Members: $39.

Growing Up Together Pizza Ranch Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch. A portion of all sales will be donated to Growing Up Together for their annual fundraiser.

Fire Hydrant Party: Beat the heat at Devine Park for the first fire hydrant party brought to you by the Pierre Recreation Department and Fire Department. 6-7:30 p.m. Free

Wednesday, July 13

Capital City Band will be playing at 8 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme being “Swingtime with the Stars.” For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.

Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Harrison Park, Pierre, weather permitting.

Capital Area Networking Group Meeting at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce (800 W. Dakota Ave.) from 8:15-9 a.m. For more information, contact Katie Johnson, 605-224-7361.

Feeding South Dakota Mobile Food Distribution needs up to 20 volunteers between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT. To register, go to https://feedingsouthdakota.galaxydigital.com/user/dashboard/.

The Right Turn is hosting Understand Me Classes online from 10 a.m. to noon CDT for parents/guardians and other caregivers. For more information, contact Brandy or Nancy at The Right Turn, 605-773-4755.

River City Toastmasters is a fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.They will be meeting via Teams from 12:10-12:50 p.m. CDT. For more information, contact Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.

Thursday, July 14

Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better!

Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Harrison Park, Pierre, weather permitting.

Oahe Child Development Center is hosting a Common Sense Parenting Class from 6-8 p.m. CDT., 2307 E. Capitol Ave.For more information, contact Dawn Tassler, 605-280-1968. Free.

Roadhouse Bike Nights at the The Roadhouse, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-9 p.m. CDT. For more information, contact Ryan at 605-945-0794.

fitCare: You are What You Eat is hosted online from 6-8 p.m. CDT. Call The Right Turn, 605-773-4755, for more information.

Tales on the River presents The Dirty Boot Band, Homeschool Kids Making Music Together, at 7 p.m. at Ft. Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St., Free admission, $6 light meal from Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.

Movies in the Park “The Jungle Book” from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CDT. at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Free. Bring your own seating, snacks, and bug spray. For more information, contact Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.

