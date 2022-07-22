If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, July 23
Drama Boot Camp for students in sixth through ninth grades: A Play-in-a-Day 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spend the day writing a skit; learning roles; creating props, costumes and sets; and preparing to perform. Rehearsals start at 8 a.m. with performances at 5 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call Hannah Carda at 605-999-8503.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. are held three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Drifter’s Bar & Grille is hosting Yappy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds benefit PAWS Animal Rescue. All well-socialized and vaccinated dogs are welcome.
Sunday, July 24
The American Legion at 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, is hosting Josh Bagwell at 5 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-2123.
Monday, July 25
Rawlins Library is hosting Ocean of Possibilities. Go to rawlinslibrary.org for more information.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Chemist at 805 W. Sioux Ave. from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $60 for non-members and $52 for members.
Tuesday, July 26
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Chemist at 805 W. Sioux Ave. from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $60 for non-members and $52 for members.
Rawlins Library is hosting the aKnitting and Crochet Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring projects and socialize with others. Free coffee, water and yarn available. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science from 1-2:30 p.m. at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Program is for children who are pre-kindergarten. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $45 for non-members and $39 for members.
Beat the heat at Harrison Park for a fire hydrant party from 6-7:30 p.m. Free event is hosted by Pierre Recreation and Volunteer Fire departments. For more information, call Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.
South Dakota Municipal League is hosting the Fort Pierre Development Corporation’s monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 208 Island Dr.
