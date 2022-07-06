Thursday, July 7
Fort Pierre First Thursday Event Series will be at Fischers Lilly Park, 415 Ash Avenue, Fort Pierre. Free to attend.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held at The Roadhouse, Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. ,Grey Goose from 6-9 p.m.
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 to 12:30 a.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better!
Rawlins Library is hosting a Family Art Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Seats are limited; register at rawlinslibrary.org
4-H Fashion Show pre-registrations are due to the 4-H office no later than Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The criteria is described on the the Stanley County website, click on 4-H/Extension, scroll down until you come to the Youth-in-Action area.
Movies in the Park is presenting “Dumbo.” It will play at Steamboat Park Amphitheater at 9:30 p.m. and is free to the public. Bring your own seating, snacks and bug spray.
Join all summer long at our Fort Pierre First Thursday events! These events will take place every first Thursday of the month, June through October! They will be filled with live music, kid activities, a variety of local vendors and so much more! 5:30-8 p.m. CDT, Fischers Lilly Park, 415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre, SD, 57532. Free to attend.
Tales on the River presents Dennis Ryckman, “A Mission of Faith: Transforming Lives in Mexico,” at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St., Free admission, $6 light meal from Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Rawlins Library is hosting Super Senior Coffee Connections Fridays from 9-10 a.m. Free to attend, no registration necessary.
Rawlins Library is celebrating Watercolor Month at 1 p.m. by having local artists share what sparked their interest in art.
Rawlins Library is hosting Joey Leone and the Chop Shop Band at 7 p.m. out on the lawn. Bring your own camping chairs.
Live music on the river hosted by Missouri Avenue Event Center! 5-10 p.m., Weather permitting. Fun Time Rentals will set up their bouncy castle for the kids. Come and enjoy the views and 30 tap beers! No fees.
Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Cancer Support: Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer from 12-1 p.m. CDT, Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Free.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Growing Up Together Childbirth Class is a 1-session class held Virtually through Zoom from 9 am to 12 p.m. To register call 605-280-1968 or on the web at www.growinguptogether.org. The cost is $40.00 Pre-registration is required and scholarships are available to assist with the registration fee.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Itty Bitty Einsteins with bubble-related science experiments for preschoolers and caregivers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free with a SD Discovery Center membership.
SD Discovery Center is hosting “Starry Saturday” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. The topic will change depending on the presenter. Our new shows are not located inside of a planetarium dome and are in a larger area to allow for social distancing. Contact Kristine Heinen (605) 224-8295 for more information.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.