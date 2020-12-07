Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.

Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bring canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.

Elks Veterans Holiday Project. Collection boxes throughout Pierre / Fort Pierre until Dec. 11. Send cash donations to Pierre Elks Lodge 1953, P.O. Box 292, Pierre, SD 57501. Gifts will be delivered to Veterans on Dec. 14. Contact https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks, Pierre Elk’s Lodge No. 1953.

Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

