Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes. Adjusted from normal Monday time due to holiday schedule.
Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise posted, in the courthouse, 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre, at 5 p.m. The five commissioners are Craig Heller, Mike Kenzy, Dana Iversen, Sonny Harrowa and Dennis Booth. Contact: 605-223-7780.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins is hosting Rescue Readers from 5:30-6:30 for the first grade up. Seats are limited, register at ralinslibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 6
Capital City Band will be playing at 8 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme being “Variety is the Spice of Life.” For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.
Thursday, July 7
Fort Pierre First Thursday Event Series will be at Fischers Lilly Park, 415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre. Free to attend.
The City of Pierre’s Movies in the Park is showing “Dumbo” at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater at 9:30 p.m. The city’s parks and rec. Department will show “The Jungle Book” on July 14 at 9:15 p.m. and “Pinocchio” on July 21 at 9 p.m. All three movies are free and open to the public.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held at The Roadhouse, Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd., Grey Goose from 6-9 p.m.
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better!
Rawlins Library is hosting a Family Art Workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Seats are limited, register at rawlinslibrary.org.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
