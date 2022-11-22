To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. The free display includes around 82 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofits and state government offices.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
YMCA Turkey Trot will be held at 10 a.m. at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Registration starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Aaron Fabel at 605-224-1683.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas will be held in the downtown. Wagon rides and chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. followed by caroling at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting, visit from Santa and Dakota cruiser at 6:30 p.m.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
OMA Art Show, Open Minds Through Art, from 1-3 p.m. at Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
Tis the Season vendor event will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Tis the Season vendor event will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 2-4 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 28
The Pierre Tennis Association will host a dine-in/takeout fundraiser 5-8 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Fort Pierre. Proceeds will support scholarships, tennis facilities, boys and girls tennis teams, summer recreation, and other activities to support tennis in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Capital Area United Way will have a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch for Giving Tuesday. Funds raised help support 16 nonprofits in Pierre and Fort Pierre. If unable to make the fundraiser, make donations at www.capareaunitedway.org.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call (605) 773-7421, or sign up in person.
