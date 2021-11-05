Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Nov. 2 — Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Daylight Savings
Nov. 6-21. Food drive at Cultural Heritage Center. Come inside to donate non-perishable food (no glass containers) and personal items for the Pierre Area Referral Service. Items often requested by food pantries include canned meat like chicken or tuna, peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables or fruits, cereal, crackers, rice, pasta, boxed meals like hamburger and tuna helper, granola snack bars, toilet paper, soap and shampoo, deodorant, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and diapers. For more information, call 605-773-3458.
VFW poppy sales in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, 8 a.m through 5 p.m. VFW and Auxiliary will be distributing buddy poppies at local businesses. Donations directly help disabled veterans and their families in this area.
Moose Lodge Craft Show in Fort Pierre. Homemade jellies, cookies and more from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Try hockey for free, at the Oahe Expo in Fort Pierre, 10-11 a.m. For kids ages 4-9 in a fun, safe environment with trained coaching staff. No experience necessary. Contact: Tawnya Pfeifer, 605-553-3840, tawnyapfeifer@hotmail.com.
Take-to-make a holiday ornament, at the South Dakota State Historical Society Museum, 900 Governors Drive in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up the ornament materials and instructions to take the ornaments home to complete. Videos on how to make the ornaments are posted on the Museum’s website at https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Five different decorations are available. A sixth “bonus” bag holds a blank card and various stickers for creating a unique holiday card. Website: http://www.history.sd.gov. Email: ronette.rumpca@state.sd.us.
Performance of the comedy “The One That Got Away” by the Hayes Drama Club at the Hayes Community Hall. 7 p.m. Directed by Judy Fosheim. 68th annual Hayes comedy play. This full-length comedy, with a cast of 10 and running about 90 minutes, is about some zany friendships. Admission $5 per chair.
Daylight Savings Time ends. Set your clocks back an hour.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Performance of the comedy “The One That Got Away” by the Hayes Drama Club at the Hayes Community Hall. 2 p.m. Directed by Judy Fosheim. The 68th annual Hayes comedy play is a full-length comedy, with a cast of 10 and running about 90 minutes, is about some zany friendships. Admission $5 per chair.
Pierre Junior Shooters open house at the Izaak Walton League, 1200 Izaak Walton Rd. in Pierre, 6-7:30 p.m. Coaches will discuss the upcoming youth shooting sports season. Activities include BB Gun, Air Rifle, and Air Pistol with the club providing all of the equipment. Youth must be at least 8 years old by Jan 1, 2022.
Monday, Nov. 8
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Blunt Volunteer Fire Department blood drive, 2-7 p.m. Contact: coordinator Juliane Heuertz, 605-280-7364.
Rawlins Municipal Library after school program, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Snacks provided. No registration necessary. “A Walk with a Veteran” presented by Vietnam vet Patrick Hoing. Program restricted to middle-school-age children and older, due to the mature nature of the subject. Free.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets each Monday at 5:30 p.m at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Rosanne Summerside at 605-222-3874.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
