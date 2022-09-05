To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.” Participants should bring a snack to share. Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Stanley County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the courthouse, 8 E. 2nd Ave., Fort Pierre.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 pm in the Commission Room on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes. The City Council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The Hunger Games.” Water and popcorn will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Thursday, Sept. 8
The South Dakota State Historical Society virtual “History Talk” at 7 p.m. will feature Christopher Vondracek and his new book, “Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadours.” The book follows the footsteps of Lawrence Welk with the early 2000s band, the Brickhouse Boys, as they attempt to become famous in the middle of nowhere. Over 50 years prior, Welk, a young accordionist and bandleader from Strasburg, North Dakota, whose brand of “champagne music” garnered him legions of dedicated fans and a long-running television series. To register for the free event, go to sdhsf.org/events.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, Sept. 9
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Walk of Hope will take place at Hyde Stadium. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. Donations will be accepted and shirts will be available for purchase. The walk remember those who have died by suicide.
The Pierre chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers to help build beds for children at 9 a.m. in the driveway of chapter Co-President Brian Lueking. Lueking lives at 1615 Grandview St., Pierre. Once a year, the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters join with the hundreds of other chapters to build as many beds as they can in one day for Bunks Across America. No experience is needed for the two- to three-hour event. For more information, Lueking can be reached at 605-310-2067.
Capital Area United Way will have seven teams cooking ribs before the Pierre Governors’ home football game. A pulled pork sandwich meal with chips, a cookie and water will be available under the bleachers for a donation from 6-7:30 p.m. Judges will vote for the best ribs and teams will compete to raise the most money.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
