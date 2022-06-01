Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers receive instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: 605-335-0364 or feedingsouthdakota.org.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Fort Pierre First Thursdays celebrations, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6. To apply as a vendor, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/MaxwellStrategies1/_2022FortPierreFirstThursdayEventSeries. Contact: Arielle McRoberts, office manager, arielle.mcroberts@maxwellstrat.com, maxwellstrat.com, 605-280-7858.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Avera is sponsoring the Pierre Area Chamber’s Golf Classic 2022. Shotgun start will be at noon at the Hillsview Golf Course. Registration and more information can be found at pierre.org.
Friday, June 3
Friday mornings are a great time to catch up with old friends or make new ones over a cup of coffee. Rawlins Library is helping people do just that with its Super Seniors Coffee Connections. 9-10 a.m. Coffee is provided. No registration is necessary.
Saturday, June 4
Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center is hosting the 2022 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions. Gate opens at 5 p.m. Gold Buckle seating and advance general admission seating tickets are available at The Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center. Advance general admission seating tickets are also available at Fort Pierre Livestock, Dakota Prairie Bank, and American Bank and Trust (Pierre.) CONTACT: Kalyn Eulberg, Executive Director, 605-494-1094, kalyne@caseytibbs.com.
Bike race at LaFramboise Island. Registration begins on Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m., racer’s meeting at 10:15 a.m. and the race begins at 10:30 a.m. The race has a men’s and women’s division and four classes — — beginner, recreation/sport, advanced and expert. Riders must wear helmets. $35 entry fee.
Sunday, June 5
No events listed
Monday, June 6
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, first Monday of each month unless there is a holiday and then it will default to the next week. The day includes free copies (limit of 10 pages and black and white prints only), free faxing (limit of 3 pages), one free book from the ongoing book sale, free computer access for seniors.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
