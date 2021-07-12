Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
July 24 — Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.
Tuesday, July 13
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fire Hydrant Party by the Pierre Parks & Recreation Department and the Pierre Fire Department, at Devine Park. Fire hoses, oversized sprinklers, water balloons, super soakers and popsicles to keep participants cool. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 14
Capital Area Networking — CAN — meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals. 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce — 800 W. Dakota Ave. Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Oahe Family YMCA 50th anniversary celebration. Family fun day. Swim with Norbert, food, music and entertainment, games, door prizes and more. 4-7 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/OaheFamilyYMCA. 605-224-1683. FREE.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Praisin’ the Son. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. through July at Steamboat park at the end of Popular Drive. Coordinated by Lutheran Memorial Church. All are welcome. Outdoor worship with music provided by LMC contemporary Praise Team.
“Broadway Bound” free concert. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.CapitalCityBand.org.
