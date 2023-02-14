To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Storytime includes 30-minute story and music sessions.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Friday, Feb. 17
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap at the St. Charles Lounge from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for science happy hour. February’s session features Art+Engineering: The science of swords, ceramics and the development of modern materials. Free to participate, must be 21 and older.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Engineers Day at the South Dakota Discovery Center, 800 W. Sioux Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Joint the South Dakota Engineering Society’s Central Chapter for a free day, discovering how engineers change our lives and what it takes to be an engineer.
Valentine Salad Luncheon at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., at noon. Andrew Wulf and Ron Smith will provide entertainment. $12.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 19
No events listed.
Monday, Feb. 20
Rawlins Municipal Library is closed for Presidents’ Day.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. hosts free game night at 7 p.m.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
