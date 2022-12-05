To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
The South Dakota Discovery Center and PAWS will host Rescue Readers for those age 5 and up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the animal shelter at N. 1530 Lowell Ave. in Pierre. Children will read to animals in the shelter. Pre-registration is required. Contact Jennifer McIntyre at 605-224-8295.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances include Timber Lake Middle School Choir Ensemble Noon to 1 p.m. and Little Players of Pierre directed by Michele Beeler 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read “How the Penguins Saved Veronica.” Water and coffee will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Pierre City Commission at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Stanley County Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. in the basement of the county courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Story time will be held for children through pre-kindergarten from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Aberdeen Christian School will perform from noon to 1 p.m.
Mystery game night will be held 6-8 p.m. for people 18 and over at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Registration is required by contacting the library at 605-773-7421.
Thursday, Dec. 8
South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” will feature veteran journalist and former state legislator Noel Hamiel and his new book, “South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland.” This free event will be held at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events. The book examines South Dakota’s most infamous murder case. On Sept. 8, 1981, LaDonna Mathis and two of her three children were shot in the head at their home. Neither the murderer nor the murder weapon was ever found.
Story time will be held for children through pre-kindergarten from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. The Stanley County Piano Class will perform from noon to 1 p.m.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
Rotary will host the Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers at 7 p.m. at T.F. Riggs Theater at 1060 E. Broadway in Pierre. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area fundraiser. The cost is $20.
Pierre resident and native Ukrainian Nataliya Rezek will talk about her recent visit to Ukraine at noon at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. The program is free.
Friday, Dec. 9
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include St. Thomas More Choir, Band & Orchestra from noon to 1 p.m., Jacobs-Bowman piano students 6-7 p.m., St. Joe Elementary School Choir in Pierre 7-7:30 p.m. and Ron Smith & FBC Musicians in Pierre 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
A free women’s cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Dakota Wesleyan University Choir, Highlanders and Bells will perform at 1 p.m. during the DWU Learn & Earn graduation at Pierre First United Methodist Church. Another performance will follow at 3 p.m. in the Capitol rotunda and 7 p.m. at Pierre FUMC. On Dec. 11, the groups will perform during the 10 a.m. service at Pierre FUMC.
2022 American Legion Train Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church gym. Free admission with a free-will donation meal. Free prizes for children are available.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
McClure Christmas Party will be held 1-4 p.m. at South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Sponsored by The Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 39, the free event will include hands-on science exhibits, make-and-take ornaments and Christmas sky star show. Bring a filled-out invitation to be included in a drawing.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present “Til Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Jacobs-Bowman piano students from Pierre 9:30-11 a.m., Dupree High School musicians 11 a.m. to noon, Pierre vocalists Christina Hanson, West Fargo and Rebekah Boyer 2-2:30 p.m., Dakota Wesleyan University Choir and Handbells 3-4:30 p.m., Andrea Royer Jazz Trio of Pierre 4:30-6:30 p.m., pianists Priscilla Hofer and Ron Smith of Pierre 7-8 p.m. and L’Attitude of Sioux Falls 8-9 p.m.
Christmas Cafe and Bake Shoppe will be held 1-3 p.m. in Bradford Hall at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. The event will include a cookie walk, bake sale, candy shop, dessert center and beverage bar.
American Legion Riders-SD Chapter 20 is hosting a pancake feed fundraiser 7-10 a.m. at American Legion Post 8 Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Cost is free-will donation.
Proceeds will benefit the Pierre Sleep in Heavenly Peace program. Donations of new, packaged twin-size bedding, blankets and pillows will be accepted.
