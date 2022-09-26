To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Opening Minds through Art volunteer training from 10 a.m. to noon at Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St. The volunteer training required prior to the next six-week OMA art session, beginning on Oct. 4.
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared. Participants should bring a snack to share. Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read The Hunger Games. Water and popcorn are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
A blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center at 1302 E. Highway 14 in Pierre.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Mothers of Preschoolers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, Sept. 30
Learn more about Wild Bill Hickok and Buffalo Bill Cody from local author Bill Markley at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. Pierre. Markley will lead the audience through an exploration of his book featuring the lives of these Wild West legends.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre will host its annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature baked goods, crafts, homemade candy, homegrown produce, canned goods, gift baskets, fresh caramel rolls for breakfast and a lunch counter with homemade soup, sandwiches and pie by the slice. Proceeds will benefit local, regional, national and global mission efforts.
Fort Pierre South Dakota Horsing Racing will be held at 1 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The Verendrye Benevolent Association is sponsoring the event, which will include about 15 races with $100,000 in purses and incentives. Admission is $5 and free for anyone 16 and under. There will be drawings for gift cards between races and a stick horse race for children.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 2
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Oct. 3
The Ron Becker Memorial Blood Drive will be held 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave, Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a coffee and conversation program at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. The program known as “What’s Brewing” is an opportunity to visit with veterans and hear about the issues they might be experiencing, as well as an opportunity to brief them on new benefits and services.
