Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Thursday, Sept. 9
9/11 musical tribute at Pierre Senior Center 401. W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre. The weekly Thursday Potluck and Entertainment features vocalists/instrumentalist Ron Smith and Jeff Speaect. For just the entertainment, arrive at 12:30 p.m.; for the potluck arrive before noon with a dish to share. Coffee and visiting at 10 a.m. After entertainment; Bingo, card games, pool, coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Pierre Players season kickoff. Join the Pierre Players, patrons and all interested for the kick off of their 2022 season with show announcements, friends and fun at St. Charles Lounge’s banquet room. You can purchase your 2022 season membership, learn fun facts about Pierre Players and have a taste of some socially-distanced snacks. Directors will talk about their productions and answer questions. Stay or come-and-go, 4-6 p.m. Short annual business meeting at 6 p.m., including voting in the Board of Governors. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the South Dakota room in the Rawlins Library, 6:30 p.m. Informal discussion about your latest read. Sponsored by the Friends of Rawlins Library. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
Deadwood’s past, at the S.D. Cultural Heritage Center. Author presentation at 7 p.m. David Wolff speaks in Pierre and virtually via Zoom; to attend either, register at www.sdhsf.org. Wolff discusses the boom and bust of Deadwood and one man’s fight to save the town. The PowerPoint presentation is based on Wolff’s book “The Savior of Deadwood: James K.P. Miller on the Gold Frontier.” You need not have read the book.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Sept. 10
Women’s Cancer Support. Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Cancer Support is open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Second Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. At Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Contact: Gloria 224-3131, gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free
Sept. 10-12, State Skeet & 5-Stand at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com. For more information, call the lodge at 223-3154, Steve at 222-3154, Bob at 222-0309.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Life Runners 5K Run/Walk, at Hilgers Gulch near the Capitol, to support new mothers in our community. Optional bike ride for kids. Run three loops around Hilgers Gulch with no traffic to contend with. Winners receive Life Runner Water bottles. Snacks and water available before and after the run. 8:30-10 a.m. Website: http://liferunners.org. Contact: Carl Morris, carlmorris321@gmail.com. Admission: box of Diapers per family or individual who registers (no cash donations on Capitol grounds). Diapers donated to Birth Right of Pierre.
Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Raising funds for Cancer Warriors. Website: https://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com/. Contact: Julie Fieldsend 605-261-1720, juliefieldsend@icloud.com. Admission $10.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Free kites and ice cream as the Family Fun Saturday program, 10-11:30 a.m. Get a kite and activity sheet at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, then go across the street to Hilger’s Gulch to learn how to fly the kite. Also get a coupon for an ice cream treat from Zesto. In case of bad weather, the kites and coupons will be at the Cultural Heritage Center. For more information, call 605-773-6011.
“Read With Pumpkin Pye” puppy at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Once a month, the library hosts reading with Pumpkin Pye, a sweet little therapy dog that helps children build reading confidence. Young readers read to the dog — the dog is patient and non-judgmental. Elaine Pye is Pumpkin’s handler and volunteers her time to provide this service for the reading public. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Rally 4 Robert — Rods and Ride motorcycle and car dice run — at Beck Motor Company, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit Pennies for Robert — a program of Countryside Support and Memory Center providing travel funds for cancer patients.
Starry Saturday at Oahe Downstream. Join the Discovery Center at the Oahe Downstream Amphitheater and Picnic Shelter No. 1 for an “out of this world” experience. Earn a Night Sky Explorer badge, watch a planetarium show and then explore the night sky. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=65190. Contact: Bree Oatman 605-224-8295, breeoatman@sd-discovery.org . Free admission, park pass is required.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
