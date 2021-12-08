Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Dec. 1-15. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 9, local talent includes the Stanley County Elementary Chorus, 7:00 p.m.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration, a Pierre and Fort Pierre business social gathering, including a social hour and awards ceremony, followed by entertainer and hypnotist Kellen Marson. Presentation of 2021 awards for Family Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Outstanding Hospitality Award, Pierre Pride Award, Farmer/Rancher of the Year, and the Chamber Business of the Year. At the Ramkota, 920 W Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Social starts at 5:30 p.m., awards at 7 p.m. To pre-register for a $500 table of eight, visit www.pierre.org or call 605-224-7361.
Friday, Dec. 10
RSVP for the annual South Dakota Grassland Coalition meeting to Judge Jessop at jljessop@kennebectelephone.com or 605-280-0127. The meeting is Dec. 14 at Rickie Z’s BBQ, 401 S. Central Ave., in Pierre, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Head speaker is Glenn Elzinga of Alderspring Ranch, who purchased a worn-out ranch in central Idaho and over time created healthy land and a viable organic grass-fed beef retail business. His family has been raising organic grass-fed beef for nearly 30 years. They are usually taking care of 300-400 cattle on deeded and rangeland acres in Idaho. Elzinga has a university background in botany and biology, with a forestry degree. The meal and meeting are free to all SDGC members, otherwise $35 which includes a one-year membership. www.alderspring.com.
Women’s Cancer Support at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Second Friday of each month. Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Noon to 1 p.m. Contact: Gloria at 224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Oahe Home Builders Association’s fun night, to help a fellow community member, this year Andy Fuhrman, who has battled with Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP), a very rare type of skin cancer. He’s had four surgeries and needs two more. The night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a social, dinner at 6 p.m., then live music starting at 7 p.m. by “Smitten,” and Black Jack tables as a silent and live auction. At Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Ave. Fort Pierre. Contact: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fun-nite-tickets-195925537557, Website: https://www.oahehomebuilders.com/fun-nite-2021/.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s “Silent Sky”, a theatrical production about astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, at the Pierre Players Opera House, 6-10 p.m. Part of the center’s Learning for the Universe Celebration of the Webb Space Telescope Launch. Includes a star show using the latest technology, hands-on activities about the Webb Space Telescope, and discussion. Tickets sold as a fundraiser for the Center. Contact: Bree Oatman at 605-224-8295.
Swishers Dance Club hosting a community dance at the American Legion cabin, with the live band “Uncle Roy and the Boys.” 7-11 a.m. Contact: 224-4131. Members free ($50 yearly membership includes monthly dances). Others $10. Everyone welcome.
Oahe ABATE Christmas party toy fundraiser, 7-11 p.m. Join the Best Bikers By A Dam Site for a fundraiser to benefit local underprivileged children this Christmas season. Chili cook-off at 7 p.m., with minnow races, plinko and 5 X’s the Cash games starting at 8 p.m. Silent Auction items and raffle drawings, too. At the Westside Bar in Fort Pierre. Website: http://www.oaheabate.com. Contact: Roman Beaulamie at 605-993-0169 or romanbeaulamie@gmail.com.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Free move at the State 123 Theater. See “Encanto.” Three showings: 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Ticket includes popcorn & soda; sponsored by Becki Potrzeba State Farm, Kari Bauman State Farm and Lee Real Estate. Free ticket includes popcorn and soda.
Kids Gettin’ Crafty with Bikers Against Child Abuse Oahe Chapter, supplies for kids to use to design great holiday decorations or gifts to keep or give away. At Northridge Plaza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Read with the puppy Pumpkin Pye at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Young readers read to therapy dog Pumpkin Pye. He’s a very patient listener who loves to interact with children. Free.
Pierre Players flat-building workshop at 10 a.m. at the Grand Opera House. Led by Scott Hipple, who has built numerous Pierre Players’ sets. Volunteers will replace the canvas on 10-foot flats used for set construction. Volunteers are also needed to help with other maintenance at the Grand Opera House, such as organizing the paint room, renumbering audience seats and rows, and painting the Encore Room Box Office. For more information about the workshop, upcoming Pierre Players productions, auditioning or getting involved, visit pierreplayers.com or email info@pierreplayers.com. Free.
PAWS Animal Rescue’s fundraising “Paw-iday Store” at Rillings Produce Stand, 224 S. Adams Ave. (corner with E. Wells Ave.) in Pierre. Purchase PAWS signature homemade dog treats, 2022 logo T-shirts, calendars, greeting cards, tumblers, 2021 ornaments and more. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: PAWS at 605-223-2287 or Rillings at 605-945-1509.
Annual Christmas Cafe and Bake Shoppe at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 1-3 p.m. Includes self-mix by-the-pound cookie selections, candy shop, bake sale, pie by-the-slice, and beverage bar (coffee, cider, hot chocolate). Funds raised support the women’s fellowship as well as various community, youth and outreach programs. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
Model trains event by the American Legion Pierre Post 8, VFW Post 2038 and Sons of the Legion Squadron 8. At the Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free-will donation for noon lunch. Door prizes to the children from Santa. Free.
Meet Santa, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Elf. Take pictures and have a treat. Fun for the family. Rustic River Boutique & Decor, 840 N Garfield, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/2KE6ekzTu. Free.
Dec. 11 and 12. Meet Santa Claus at the Northridge Plaza, noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19.
Cultural Heritage Center hosting photos with Santa, 1-3 p.m. Also, pick up a take-to-make gingerbread house ornament.
McClure Christmas Party at the South Dakota Discovery Center, 1-4 p.m. Pattison F. McClure was the first president of the Pierre National Bank — now BankWest, and the master of the Pierre Masonic Lodge in 1886-1887. In his will, McClure provided the Pierre Eastern Star Chapter 39 $500 annually to hold an annual Christmas tree celebration for the amusement and entertainment of the children. Festivities include hands-on science exhibits, make ‘n take star ornament and a Christmas sky star show. Free for children of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Starry Saturday, every second Saturday of each month, noon to 2 p.m. Free with admission. Variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. Shows are in a larger area to allow for social distancing. Jan. 8, Feb. 12. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 11, local talent includes Randall and Andrea Royer, 4-6 p.m.
Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers concert, at the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre and Fort Pierre Rotary Club to benefit the Boys and Girls Club. Tickets $20 each, from any Rotarian, Boys and Girls Club, First National Bank or American Family Insurance.
