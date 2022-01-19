Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s ’Bonding Over Books’ Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This time’s theme is a “Snow Much Fun” Night. Meet new adults in the Pierre community during activities and discussions of your latest reads, all in a casual venue. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Cultural Heritage Center discussion on 1950s rural America. In a book talk for the History and Heritage Book Club, the Pfeiffer sisters will share from their recent book “While the Windmill Watched: A Slice of Rural American in the 1950s.” At the center and via Zoom, starts at 7 p.m. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Friday, Jan. 21
Registration due for Rawlins Municipal Library’s cookie decorating session with Desiree Quinn on Feb. 10. This program is for all ages, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Quinn will demonstrate fun and creative ways to decorate a fancy cookie. So there are enough cookies, register by calling 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s SCAN DAY, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Bring your personal history – photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and any other historic or sentimental documents. South Dakota State Library staff will scan the documents and create a digital copy for preservation. USB flash drives are provided. Register for a 30-minute time slot by calling 605-773-7421. Free.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s “Discovery On Tap.” Join a fun and engaging discussion about the physics of light, exploring the universe and the James Webb Space Telescope. Special guest: Judy Vondruska from South Dakota State University Physics Department. At the St. Charles Bar and Lounge event room, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7 p.m. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295. Free will donation.
“Powered By Summit” Christian apologetics and biblical worldview training, at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. Starts at 6 p.m. Learn to defend your faith. Contact: 605-224-6730. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 22
“Powered By Summit” Christian apologetics and biblical worldview training, at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. 8:30-11:45 a.m. Learn to defend your faith. Contact: 605-224-6730. Free.
Values Workshop at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave/ in Pierre, starts at 9 a.m. Contact: 224-5939.
Written CDL testing at the Ramkota Hotel, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, at 9 a.m. As of Feb. 7 all new commercial motor vehicle drivers must receive training prior to being issued a CDL. Drivers who pass the CDL written tests and are issued their commercial learner’s permit before Feb. 7 are exempt from the new training requirements. Attendees must bring a valid South Dakota driver’s license and, if applying for a school bus endorsement, a valid CDL Medical Certificate/DOT physical card. A study manual is at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing. For the new federal requirements, visit https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/. Call 605-773-6883 to make a reservation.
Little Players’ kindergarten through second grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Future dates include Feb. 5 and Feb. 19. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club 100th anniversary celebration, at Drifters in Fort Pierre, starting at 5:30 p.m. Entertainment by Larry Johnson’s quintet Lama Jedi, with president Kody Kyriss as master of ceremonies. Executive proclamations from the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre and the State. History of the club. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com. $30 per ticket.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
“Powered By Summit” Christian apologetics and biblical worldview training, at the Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. Starts at 6 p.m. Learn to defend your faith. Sermons based on the course at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact: 605-224-6730. Free.
