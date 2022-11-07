To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
A middle school game day will be held 3:45-4:45 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program for middle school-aged students will include board games.
LifeServe Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 12:30-5:15 p.m. at Blunt Fire Hall, 210 N. Main St.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” Water and coffee will be provided. To reserve the book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Parkview Auditorium.
A mystery game night will be held 6-8 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. People 18 and over are invited to a game of “Who Done It.” RSVP by contacting the library at 605-773-7421.
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. for infants and children through pre-kindergarten at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Story time will be held 10:15-10:45 a.m. for infants and children through pre-kindergarten at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Stanley County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse at 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre.
Cub Scout Pack 273 will hold a fundraiser at Gators Pizza in the Northridge Plaza from 5-8 p.m. Proceeds from 20 percent of sales will go to the scouts.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
A free women’s cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org.
The Disabled American Veterans will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. in the auditorium at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. Music starts at 10:30. The DAV Ladies Auxiliary will host a lunch afterwards at American Legion Post 8 cabin at 520 S Pierre St. in Pierre.
Ballroom Swisher’s will host a dance at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin at 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. The Norgaard Country Duo will provide music. A season membership is available or participants can pay at the door. For more information, call 605-222-1401.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Zonta Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota River Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. For more information, contact Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511.
Starry Saturday will be held noon to 2 p.m. at the South Dakota Discovery Center, 805 Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Attendees will see presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects and more.
Read to Pumpkin Pye will be held 10-11 a.m. for early readers. The canine listener is provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Zonta Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramkota River Center, 920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information, contact Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511.
Pierre Junior Shooters will host an open house and signup at 6 p.m. at Izaak Walton League at 1200 Izaak Walton Road, Pierre. Coaches will be available to answer questions. Activities include BB gun, air rifle and air pistol. Participants must turn age 8 by Jan. 1 and enroll in 4-H.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 14
The staff at Rawlins Municipal Library and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will treat the public to cake and coffee at 10:30 a.m. for the library’s 50th anniversary.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.