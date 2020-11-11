Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
The Fort Pierre City Office is closed to the public until Nov. 16. Staff is available by phone. Call 605-223-7690.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, November 12
Understanding Me. 6-8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Breastfeeding class, 6-8 p.m. Virtual — Zoom. For more information: Dawn Tassler, 605-280-1968, gut1@dakota2k.net, http://www.growinguptogether.org. $10.00 and scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Friday, Nov. 13
Pierre School District dismisses at 12:30 p.m. so students may attend the 11AA State Football Championship game in Vermillion. Contact Superintendent Kelly Glodt, kelly.glodt@k12.sd.us or 605-773-7300.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Through Dec. 12: Clay Pot Auction fundraiser for Friends of the Library. Also, during Nov. and Dec. is fine-free Sundays.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St.), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Central SD Skating Club presents Expressions of Emotions. See the local figure skaters 7-8 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Expo Center, free will donation. Contact Jeannell Scott — 222-8589.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Through Nov. 30: Keep SD Warm Winter-Wear Drive. Donate winter coats, gloves and hats to Keep SD Warm. Drop items off at Fischer, Rounds & Associates during business hours 8 a.m to 5 p.m. 125 E. Dakota Ave. 605-224-9223.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.