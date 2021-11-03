Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Apply by Nov. 5. Feeding South Dakota and the Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) is providing frozen turkey breasts to families in need in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities. PARS is also distributing gift cards that families can use to buy the additional food items needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Applications to receive a meal must be submitted to PARS by Nov. 5. http://www.pierreareareferral.org/services/applications/. Donate by credit card at www.feedingsouthdakota.org/donate or at 605-335-0364.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Christmas at the Capitol informational and greeter sign-up meeting, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center, at 9 a.m. The 2021 theme is Winter Wishes. Greeter dates and time slots available. Contact: Rick Augusztin, call 605-773-3688 or email rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Scrubs Camp for high school age students to explore different health science careers and college options. Meet with health practitioners and college representatives. Breakfast and lunch are provided. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in Pierre. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Book Talk in-person at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr. in Pierre, and via Zoom. 7-8 p.m. Nancy Tystad Koupal discusses the South Dakota Historical Society Press’ book about Laura Ingalls Wilder, “Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts.” Ingalls and her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, transformed an autobiography into what became the “Little House” series. The book presents three typescripts of the manuscript side by side, showing the revisions made to each. A fourth column is annotations of historical context, exploring the ways Wilder or Lane changed the material. The book shows the working relationship between the two women. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Register at sdhsf.org to attend in person or via Zoom. Contact: Dorinda Daniel, dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Scrubs Camp at the Boys and Girls Club in Pierre. Sponsored by the South Dakota Discovery Center. Each health care professional station will have a hands-on activity to engage youth from across the state in learning about one aspect of their job. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Performance of the comedy “The One That Got Away” by the Hayes Drama Club at the Hayes Community Hall at 7 p.m. Directed by Judy Fosheim. 68th annual Hayes comedy play. This full-length comedy, with a cast of 10 and running about 90 minutes, is about some zany friendships. Admission $5 per chair.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Nov. 6-21. Food drive at Cultural Heritage Center. Come inside to donate non-perishable food (no glass containers) and personal items for the Pierre Area Referral Service. Items often requested by food pantries include canned meat like chicken or tuna, peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables or fruits, cereal, crackers, rice, pasta, boxed meals like hamburger and tuna helper, granola snack bars, toilet paper, soap and shampoo, deodorant, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and diapers. For more information, call 605-773-3458.
Moose Lodge Craft Show in Fort Pierre. Homemade jellies, cookies and more. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Try hockey for free, at the Oahe Expo in Fort Pierre, 10-11 a.m. For kids ages 4-9 in a fun, safe environment with trained coaching staff. No experience necessary. Contact: Tawnya Pfeifer, 605-553-3840, tawnyapfeifer@hotmail.com.
Take-to-make a holiday ornament, at the South Dakota State Historical Society Museum, 900 Governors Drive in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up the ornament materials and instructions to take the ornaments home to complete. Videos on how to make the ornaments are posted on the Museum’s website at https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Five different decorations are available. A sixth “bonus” bag holds a blank card and various stickers for creating a unique holiday card. Website: http://www.history.sd.gov. Email: ronette.rumpca@state.sd.us.
Performance of the comedy “The One That Got Away” by the Hayes Drama Club at the Hayes Community Hall. 7 p.m. Directed by Judy Fosheim. 68th annual Hayes comedy play. This full-length comedy, with a cast of 10 and running about 90 minutes, is about some zany friendships. Admission $5 per chair.
Daylight Savings Time ends. Set your clocks back an hour.
