Tuesday, July 26
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Chemist at 805 W. Sioux Ave. from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $60 for non-members and $52 for members.
Rawlins Library is hosting the a Knitting and Crochet Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring projects and socialize with others. Free coffee, water and yarn available. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science from 1-2:30 p.m. at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Program is for children who are pre-kindergarten. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $45 for non-members and $39 for members.
Beat the heat at Harrison Park for a fire hydrant party from 6-7:30 p.m. Free event is hosted by Pierre Recreation and Volunteer Fire departments. For more information, call Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.
South Dakota Municipal League is hosting the Fort Pierre Development Corporation’s monthly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 208 Island Dr.
Wednesday, July 27
Capital City Band will be playing at 8 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme being “Directors’ Favorites.” For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at LaBarge Park, weather permitting.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Chemist at 805 W. Sioux Ave. from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $60 for non-members and $52 for members.
River City Toastmasters meeting via Teams from 12:10-12:50 p.m. It is a fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Thursday, July 28
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at LaBarge Park, weather permitting.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Chemist at 805 W. Sioux Ave. from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. Cost is $60 for non-members and $52 for members.
Common Sense Parenting classes at Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave. This class enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 and older. Learn how to reduce family stress, diminish yelling and fighting, reduce problem behavior and enrich your relationship with your child. The class is held on six Tuesdays: Pre-registration is requested. Scholarships are available. To register, call 224-3189 or on the internet at www.growinguptogether.org. Growing Up Together is a United Way Partner Agency.
The Roadhouse is hosting Roadhouse Bike Nights at the Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-9 p.m. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
The Right Turn is hosting a Help! What Should I Do Next? class online from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Right Turn at 605-773-4755. The cost is $5.
Grand Opening of the new Griffin Skate Park will be from 6-7 p.m., including giveaways, Dakota Cruiser, demos and more. For more information, call Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, at 605-773-7445.
Tales on the River presents Laura Hovey Neubert, Homestead Women: Here’s My Chance, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. It’s free admission, with a $6 light meal from the Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
