If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, July 19
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rawlins Library Knitting & Crochet Club will be meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others. Free coffee, water, and yarn provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us. It is for Pre-K. It will be hosted from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. $45 for non-members, $39 for members.
Rawlins is hosting Rescue Readers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the first grade up. Seats are limited; register at ralinslibrary.org.
Beat the heat at Brandt’s Pond Park for the first fire hydrant party brought to you by the Pierre Recreation Department and Fire Department. It will be 6 to 7:30 p.m.. For more information, Contact Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445. Free.
Pizza Ranch is hosting a fundraiser for Beyond the Classrooms from 5-8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Capital City Band will be playing at 8 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme being “The Lights are Bright on Broadway.” The Capital City Band has two more concerts for the season. The Senior Center will provide root beer floats. For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.
The Right Turn is hosting Understanding Me online from 10 a.m. to noon. Understanding Me classes are for parents, guardians and other caregivers, focusing on children ages birth to three. The series covers child development, understanding behaviors, feeling management, and safe and healthy environments. For more information, call the Right Turn, 605-773-4755, or go to www.therightturn.net.
River City Toastmasters is being hosted online from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Call Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003 for more information.
Thursday, July 21
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better!
Memory Connections at CountrySide Hospice, 415 S. Crow St., from 6-7 p.m. This is for patients with dementia, including the primary caregiver, family and friends. The group provides support, education and resource information. For more information, call 605-945-0827. Free. Every third Thursday of the month.
Oahe Child Development Center is hosting Common Sense Parenting Classes from 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration is requested. Scholarships are available. To register call 224-3189 or on the internet at www.growinguptogether.org.
Roadhouse Bike Nights from 6-9 p.m. at the Grey Goose Store. For more information, contact 605-945-0794.
The Right Turn is hosting CPR classes from 6-9 p.m. Adult and pediatric CPR, AED use, and how to relieve choking. This course teaches skills with American Red Cross training curriculum. For more information, Call Maria Hayes at 605-773-4755, $30 for registered care providers and $60 for all other community members.
Tales on the River presents Justin Koehler, A Filmmaker’s Tale: Behind the camera of Floating Horses: The Life Of Casey Tibbs, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. Free admission, $6 light meal from Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
