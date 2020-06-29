Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, June 30
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for Pre-K to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Special Meeting of the Pierre School Board: online with Zoom, 12:15 p.m.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Wednesday, July 1
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 2nd grade & 3rd grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Community Blood Drive: Capitol Lake Visitors’ Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Michelle DeyoAmende at 773-4479 to register. Sponsored by the SD state employees of Pierre. Blood services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.
Thursday, July 2
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 4th grade & 5th grade:online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Tales on the River presents “Spray Crazy: Creating beautiful art with spray paint” by Joni Willoughby: online Zoom presentation, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Get the Zoom link from the SGAC Facebook page.
iIf you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
