Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Race for the Roses fundraiser for the Fort Pierre Community & Youth Involved Center, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, 6-11:30 p.m. $50 ticket includes dinner, a drink ticket, a chance at the virtual horse races, and musical entertainment following the races. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pat-Duffy-Community-Youth-Involved-Center-219204768150983. Contact: Dusti Deal at 605-223-2701.
Pierre Players presents the musical “Ordinary Days,” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. House opens at 7 p.m., curtains open at 7:30 p.m. Funny musical about making real connections, telling the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness and love. $13–$15.
Sunday, May 8
Pierre Youth Orchestra and the First Congregational UCC present the Rawlins Piano Trio at 4 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 123 N. Highland Ave.
Monday, May 9
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after school program, 3:45-4:45. This session is Making Toys For PAWS Animal Rescue. Come and make toys for the dogs and cats at PAWS. Books, activities, supplies and snacks provided. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Snacks, activities and prizes provided. For ages 0-100+. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12 a year.
T.F. Riggs High School spring vocal concert, in the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge #27 meets the second Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
Tuesday, May 10
May 10-13. WWII plane on display at Pierre Airport. A WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber will stop in Pierre while on a “RAID’22” tour of South Dakota communities. The tour promotes the May 14-15 Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Show. The tour is in homage to the two South Dakotans who took part in the famous “Doolittle Raid” of 1942. The stop allows people — especially students and teachers — to see the airplane up close. Details will be announced on www.ellsworthairshow.com and through John Mollison, South Dakota Air & Space Museum, at 605-261-6070 or through Lynn Kendall, Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition, at 605-484-7754.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Georgia Morse Middle School’s vocal and band concert, 7 p.m.
Rawlins Library will host a knitting and crochet club. Coffee, water, and yarn are provided, but you’ll need to bring your own needles and hooks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The program is open to the public, and no registration is required.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.