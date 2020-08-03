Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Tuesday, August 4

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Pierre Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor, Pierre, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m

Kindergarten Screening for the Pierre School District: Jefferson Elementary School, 900 N. Poplar Ave., Pierre, Screening appointments must be made by calling 773-7300.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Wednesday, August 5

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Kindergarten Screening for the Pierre School District: Jefferson Elementary School, 900 N. Poplar Ave., Pierre. Screening appointments must be made by calling 773-7300.

Storm Shelter Open House: Griffin Park, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include tornado making, building a barometer, and meeting Emergency Management’s Tommy the Turtle.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:

SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration: locale office closed to public entry.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments