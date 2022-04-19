It’s mid-April and summer is only a few short weeks away. Since we live in a state with a variety of seasons — sometimes all on the same day — it seems like many of us look forward to the summer season. It’s a time we can run outside without grabbing a coat, we can take advantage of all the outdoor activities, and there might even be time for a quick vacation if you have kids that are in school the rest of the year.
This is also the time to begin planning your summer-time community festivals and events if you haven’t already started. While those community festivals are a lot of work, they can also be a lot of fun and contribute to your community.
Why are community events so important? Community events and festivals reflect and celebrate the community in which they are staged. They can create a sense of pride and a sense of place or identity. They provide for participation, bringing people together working side by side.
Involvement in a community event can bring a local community together simply by offering a central focus on activities and them working together to make it happen. And just as a corporate event might work towards team building, a community event can really help to get the community together and engaged. A community event can help build community spirit.
Academically, the term “sense of community” means “a feeling members have of belonging, a feeling that members matter to one another and the group, and a shared faith that members’ needs will be met through their commitment to be together.”
As people bring their collective skills together to host a community event, connections among organizations and participating residents are made. Those connections are like the glue that holds a community together. We might even call that “glue” social capital and it contributes to community pride and healthy communities.
Events and festivals can be a boost to the local economy, attracting visitors and often supporting small, independent businesses in the process.
Think about the stops at local gas stations, restaurants, campgrounds and hotels, and other local businesses. And of course, this increased revenue provides more tax money to improve the town for all of the residents. Festivals provide free marketing for the community because the visitors talk about what they did, or even better, they share photos and post comments on social media.
The economic benefits of a successful event can have a ripple effect throughout the entire community, or, if it is a large event, throughout the entire region.
Often class reunions take place during those summer festivals and bring people “back home” to catch up with friends or family that they may not have seen in some time. Those festivals help foster the connection between the people who used to call the community home and the community itself. And when that connection is built, those former residents are often happy to contribute to fundraising efforts in that community.
I recently visited someone who had helped with fundraising efforts for the local community foundation. They had met a fundraising challenge, so I asked him if they tapped former residents or if the money was all from local residents. He said a majority of the funds came from former residents and quite a lot of money was raised.
Those things can happen when you keep people connected to a former hometown. Inviting them back to attend summer events is a great way to keep them connected.
When you have an emotional investment in the city or community in which you live you are more likely to care about, and in turn invest your time and efforts in improving.
I would encourage you to have some fun this summer in your own community. Take part in planning community festivals and events. Spend time working and visiting with your neighbors. Spending that time with your fellow community members will make your community stronger.
Peggy Schlechter is a community development field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.