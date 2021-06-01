From pre-kindergarten to senior citizens, the Pierre and Fort Pierre area celebrated the fine arts. Here’s a look at what your local musicians and dancers are doing.
Hosanna Dance Studio
On May 15, both young and old came together and performed in a ballet recital. Hosanna Dance Studio performed two showings of “Through the Wardrobe (Narnia)” at the Grand Opera House.
About 50 dancers and actors — three to 63 years old — joined the performances, backed by a six-person stage and production crew.
The show was a dance adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ book “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” It intertwined narration by Jasmine Rockwell, pantomime and dance, and included imaginative sets and lighting.
“We started doing storybook & biblical productions in 2000 as MainStreet Dance in Fort Pierre. We changed our name to Hosanna Dance in 2011 when we had to move to Pierre due to the Missouri River flood. We moved back to Fort Pierre in 2017 and renovated the top floor of the old Fort Pierre National Bank,” Hannum said. “When I returned from New York after a career as a professional dancer, I helped Marjorie Forney choreograph her first Nutcracker here in Pierre.”
The studio is also planning an in-house Christmas show. Its Upper Room Worship throughout the summer and fall includes dance — improvisational to the songs — as part of the event.
“Our dancers really like the storybook aspect of dance performance because they enjoy the acting and pantomime and the interchange between dancers. For instance, in the ‘Wolf Attack,’ dancers attacked Josiah Coralles (Peter). They had dance moves, but they were also acting out their roles as the wolves and Peter,” Hannum said. “I love doing the storybook ballets for the students because I learned to love musicals while dancing in New York. We not only sang but danced and acted and were labeled ‘dancer actors.’”
Stanley County Elementary
Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students of the Stanley County Elementary School performed their annual Spring Concert on May 11. The Stanley County Elementary held its concert “Child of the Universe,” under the direction of Kim Jacobs-Bowman, in Parkview Auditorium. A noted line from the theme song was, “Let your spirit fly; you are the chosen one to try and touch the sky.”
The school also held its President’s Education Awards for three students — Alexa Fernandez, Timber Hanson and Hayden Norman. They honor graduating elementary school students who have maintained a 3.5-4.0 grade point average through grades four and five.
T.F. Riggs
On May 10, high school vocalists presented the T.F. Riggs Spring Concert “Could We Begin Again” in the Riggs Theater. The Treble Choir, Chamber Choir and Concert Choir sang pieces from stage and screen — and a few jazz and pop standards as well. Director Rodd Bauck said the evening was a hope that ‘beginning again’ and finding a new normal could be done, despite the COVID-influenced past year.
On May 13, freshman through senior instrumentalists performed for the public in T.F. Riggs High School Spring Band Concert “Final Hurrah.” The Jazz Band opened the evening with “Moanin’.” Then, Emily Mertes — All-State Orchestra — soloed on the violin with “Allegro,” and Sophia New — All-State Band — soloed on the clarinet with “Stranger on the Shore.”
The school also announced letters, pins, outstanding awards and special awards earned by student musicians.
Andrea Royer Studio
On May 23, the Andrea Royer Studio held its Spring Recital in the Grand Opera House in Pierre. Piano students performed in various age and talent groups: the Best Beginners/Piano Stars, Tuesday Piano Club, the Piano Wizards, the Hot Dogs, Piano Virtuosi, Piano Masters and Advanced Piano. Some students did percussion/drums — the Music Grenades. Others did vocals. The studio also singled out some students who made it into the 100 Lesson and 200 Lesson Clubs.
“Musicians are unique and have needs that are not always easy to satisfy. I often tell people I have the best job in the world. No musician makes it in this world without support,” instructor Andrea Royer said.
This fifth spring recital involved 43 students ranging in age from 5-14. It was the first performance the children gave in front of a live audience since December 2019, before COVID. When school resumed in the fall, students returned to the studio.
The current Music Grenades and its 11 members have performed at several community events, including Oahe Days in 2019.
