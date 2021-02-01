The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation has awarded its annual Agriculture Innovators Youth Education grants.
According to the foundation’s release, the grant supports ongoing agriculture-related community and safety projects, along with innovative ideas in youth agricultural education. This year, the Foundation awarded nine Agriculture Innovators Youth Education grants totaling $25,620.
Among the nine is the Community Youth & Involved Center in Fort Pierre, which serves youth from Stanley and Hughes counties. Tiffany Thompson, senior project strategist with Maxwell Strategies, said, "We awarded Community Youth Involved Inc. $3,000 to support 4-H programming and 21st Century GOLD program. These initiatives will support after school and summer agriculture programs."
“We’re thrilled to continue to support youth agriculture education, future agriculture leaders, and raise up rural communities through these grants. These projects reflect the core values of the S.D. Agriculture Foundation,” said Chris Maxwell, executive director.
The grants fund creative projects offering more agriculture related innovation and leadership programs for youth. Selected programs involve a combination of agriculture, innovation, technology, and leadership in the area of youth education and address an educational need or opportunity in a more innovative, effective, equitable, or sustainable way than existing approaches.
