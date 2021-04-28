We all need help. We all are struggling with one matter or another. Whether it’s bills, conflict, discouragement, sickness, family, our job, or something else, all of humanity struggles.
That is one commonality that we all share. You and me — we both struggle. Sure, we do have differences. But what unites us is greater than what divides us. You and me — we both need help.
Many people seek help in this world through counselors. I think that’s very wise. Although I myself do not see a counselor (maybe I should — just ask my wife), I know that they are a blessing to many people. Counselors provide therapy. They provide healing and encouragement.
We can share how we truly feel and can lay our burdens down. That’s so important. That’s a wonderful blessing to have.
As a pastor, my job is to provide spiritual therapy. Pastors do this with the gospel of Jesus Christ. The gospel is therapy to us because it identifies and rescues us from our sin, guilt, shame, and death. The gospel is the greatest therapy available to man. The gospel brings us what we need most — forgiveness.
Confession is key to receive forgiveness. David explains in Psalm 32 that when he hid his sins and did not confess them to God that God’s “hand was heavy” on him, that his “bones wasted away,” that his “strength was sapped as in the heat of summer.” What did David do next? He “did not cover up” his sins but “acknowledged” them to God. Then what happened? God “forgave the guilt” of David’s sin.
David ends his Psalm, “The Lord’s unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts” God. David teaches us this simple truth: confession is therapy. When we confess our sins to God, God heals us.
Are you struggling? Are you weighed down with burdens that you are not sure what to do with? Are you at your wits end with discouragement, difficulty, shame, and guilt? I offer you hope. That hope is confession. Confess your sins directly to God. Tell Him everything. Pour out your heart to Him. The Bible says that, if you do, you will receive forgiveness, blessing, life, joy, and encouragement. God is waiting to hear from you. Divine healing awaits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.