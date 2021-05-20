Is someone you know graduating this month? From high school, college, grad school?
My son is graduating from the 5th grade. This makes him an elementary school graduate. As excited as he is to move up to the middle school, this mom is a little sad to say goodbye to the elementary school days.
I remember when he was so dependent on me. I would make his lunches, pick out his outfits, comb his hair. He would miss me while at school. I remember making sure he had snacks, snow pants, a hat and gloves to keep him warm during recess. I remember him coming home each day and telling me stories about the new friends he made that day and the new adventures they had.
I remember being a proud parent watching him in concerts and looking over his report card with him. Or waiting with him to find out who his teacher was going to be for the upcoming year and to see if any of his friends would be in his class.
I remember.
Now, as children do, he is growing more independent of me. He doesn’t need me to help him anymore in the same ways that I have in years past. As I adjust, it’s up to me to adapt and find new ways to help this growing and evolving little human being.
This is true for 5th graders, or a graduate of any age. How do we support them to the best of our ability?
Change is inevitable. As adults, we experience new jobs, divorce, moving, new friends, deaths. The only constant in all of this is God. We can rest assured that God will walk with us through whatever changes we may be going through. God gives us grace for the journey. We are blessed to serve a God who does not change. “I the LORD do not change…” (Malachi 3:6 NRSV)
Here’s to a consistent God in our ever-changing lives! Thank God!
