Coroner and Fairgrounds top Stanley County meeting

During the Tuesday Stanley County Commission meeting in Fort Pierre, Coroner Gary Grittner told commissioners his office handled eight deaths in 2020.
“The Stanley County Coroner is responsible for certifying the cause and manner of death on the death certificate for in-county deaths where the deceased is not under the care of a medical professional, or where the death is the result of an accident, homicide or suicide,” Grittner said.
Deaths certified included four ruled to be of natural causes; three accidental — including one that was an overdose of meth; and one a suicide. Three were not Stanley County residents.
Grittner said that his three on-call deputies each handled at least one case, which offered them good experience, since he is required to go through eight hours of training every two years but the deputies are not. “The feds are not interested in training,” Grittner said.
The coroner’s budget for 2020 was $10,000, though the actual amount expended was $4,487. Grittner received $180, and each deputy — Jill Richardson, Tiffany Sanchez, and Shirley Swanson — each received $60 per case. The remaining expenditures were for OASI for wages, an autopsy, and drug assays. This year all four people received identification jackets and badges. “For the deputies to be on stand-by all year for just $60 is a testament to them; it’s their community service,” bragged Grittner.
Grittner said one aspect of why the coroner’s expenditures weren’t higher. “There is a ‘dribble-down effect’ by the federal government when it comes to extra work. The federal government says that too many people commit suicide. We know that. The feds have a big program to study why people commit suicide, which requires coroners to fill out 40-plus pages with information on guns, sexuality, finances, and more on people who die by suicide. Most of this information, I don’t have, especially about their finances. In my estimation this is administration, but I don’t think the county should be required to do this and pick up the tab,” said Grittner.
The commissioners also heard the annual Fairgrounds report from Scott Deal. “For 2021, there are people coming from a long ways off to use our barn. This month is insane — people coming almost everyday all month long,” said Deal. The fairgrounds calendar for the rest of 2021 is continually being updated, but should have a working version out in the near future. According to Deal, it will be filled with barrel racing, bull matches, law enforcement using the pit for training purposes, roping schools, and even weddings and their receptions. “The horse races last year went real well, with lots of people there,” said Deal, who expects this year to be even better.
Deal discussed putting up a windbreak/privacy fence, “so the people don’t sit out there and look in, and watch everything for free.” Deal will also look into getting a small — perhaps four-by-eight-feet — enclosed ticket booth building so the ticket-takers can get out of the weather.
A new Stanley County Health Nurse has been hired. The county contracts with the state for the position. The new person is Jodi Spangenberg, who is originally from the Fort Pierre area.
