The South Dakota Transportation Commission has approved over $36 million in funding allocations to counties and class 1 cities throughout South Dakota.
According to the release concerning the commission meeting on February 25, this total includes $6 million directly resulting from Congress providing additional federal funds to the state under the December 2020 CRRSA (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act) supplement appropriations bill.
Over $27.5 million will be provided in state funds to the counties and cities. The remaining balance of funds will be used for reimbursement on federal aid projects as determined by the local government.
“Although there is not a law requiring allocation of these funds to local governmental entities, the Commission has consistently recognized the interconnection of transportation systems, regardless of ownership, and the need for local control of investments,” said Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt.
All 66 counties, and cities with a population over 5,000, will receive state highway funding to help maintain, preserve, repair, and reconstruct roads and bridges.
In 2015, the South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Bill 1 which increased fuel and vehicle excise tax. Through this, the Transportation Commission has given the counties and cities an annual allocation in lieu of federal funds to local governments each year since passage.
“The transportation system in the state is improving,” said Bob Wilcox, executive director for the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners. “We applaud the Commission and DOT’s efforts, their open lines of communication, and the foresight that this investment will have for the next generation of South Dakotans.”
The $36 million is in addition to the $15 million of Bridge Improvement Grants and the $21.4 million for the Local Federal Bridge Program that the Transportation Commission acted on.
Not including this latest allocation, the Transportation Commission provided over $86 million in transportation funding to local governments last year in the form of grants, state funding, and federal aid.
