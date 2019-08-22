(Cutline) Approximately 50 volunteers helped with preparations, cooking, serving, and clean-up during the 33rd annual fundraiser for the Community Youth Involved Center in Fort Pierre.
The 33rd annual Country Cookin’ fundraising event for the Community Youth Involved Center (CYIC) in Fort Pierre, August 21, saw close to 600 people.
“This is double from last year,” said Pat Duffy, the one-person power behind the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center. “It was great. Everyone said the food was wonderful.”
Though Duffy may be the head, she was grateful for the at least 50 volunteers who helped prepare and serve the food, and all the other work involved. More people helped, but the largest groups represented were at least 25 people from the swim team, some from First National Bank, and, of course, CYIC board members and their families.
“They like what they are doing; feel good about themselves, had a great time,” said Duffy. As the event’s draw states, “Bring the family and sample our old fashined hospitality.”
The traditional oven-fried chicken meal included all the sides and fixings. The corn on the cob, for 33 years now, was donated and cooked by the Prairie Traders. There was mashed potatoes and gravy “just like grandma’s,” homemade bread, and melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, and iced tea, lemonade and coffee.
As a quick estimate, Duffy believes the net funds raised could be around $2,500. “And, the senior citizens meal we are having (August 22) will be chicken,” said Duffy.
The CYIC is a United Way partner agency.
