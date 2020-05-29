Brennen Borah, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Edward White Hat, Saint Francis, no driver’s license, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Pehan, Nadeau, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jordain Rathbun, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Wedin, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicholas Constantine, Denver, CO, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tyree Millin, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Bradley Spoonemore, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cheryl Hairgrove, Webster, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kelcey Nordvold, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Briar Eisenbraun, Pierre, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Rebecca Blow, Pierre, municipal speeding, $99 fine, $62.50 costs.
James Gregg, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Megan Bertsch, Pierre, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Andrew Big Eagle, Harrold, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Lucille Pena, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nyleen Royka, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kathleen Ellsworth, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Timothy Nemec, Midland, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
David Timmons, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Karson Nieman, Pierre, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenden Rivenes, Onida, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sherry Frost, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
McKayla Poindexter, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Williamson, Spearfish, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kelsey Howe, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $31.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ricardo Canchola, Pierre, petty theft -2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Travis Benbow, Pierre, driving under the influence -1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent any establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.
Jackson Overweg, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenneth Jewett, Harrold, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.