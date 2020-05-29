Brennen Borah, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Edward White Hat, Saint Francis, no driver’s license, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Pehan, Nadeau, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jordain Rathbun, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ryan Wedin, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicholas Constantine, Denver, CO, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tyree Millin, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Bradley Spoonemore, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Cheryl Hairgrove, Webster, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kelcey Nordvold, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Briar Eisenbraun, Pierre, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Rebecca Blow, Pierre, municipal speeding, $99 fine, $62.50 costs.

James Gregg, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Megan Bertsch, Pierre, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Andrew Big Eagle, Harrold, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Lucille Pena, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nyleen Royka, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kathleen Ellsworth, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Timothy Nemec, Midland, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

David Timmons, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Karson Nieman, Pierre, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kenden Rivenes, Onida, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sherry Frost, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

McKayla Poindexter, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Williamson, Spearfish, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Kelsey Howe, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $31.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ricardo Canchola, Pierre, petty theft -2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Travis Benbow, Pierre, driving under the influence -1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent any establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.

Jackson Overweg, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kenneth Jewett, Harrold, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments