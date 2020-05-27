Pacen Banuat, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Valerie Loe, Pierre, animal disturbing the peace, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Josie Briseno, Pine Ridge, parking/standing violation, $12 fine, $57.50 costs.
Owen Hanson, Pierre, driving with suspended license, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Brent Flood, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two ounces of less of marijuauna, 130 days in jail with 124 days suspended and credit for 6 days, abide by law for 2 years, do not consume/possess any alcohol/ controlled substance/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 2 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 2 years, $300 fines, $155 costs.
Robert Estes, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brennen Borah, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Edward White Hat, Saint Francis, no driver’s license, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Pehan, Nadeau, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jordain Rathbun, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Wedin, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicholas Constantine, Denver, CO, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tyree Millin, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Bradley Spoonemore, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cheryl Hairgrove, Webster, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kelcey Nordvold, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Briar Eisenbraun, Pierre, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Rebecca Blow, Pierre, municipal speeding, $99 fine, $62.50 costs.
James Gregg, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
