Philip Cook, II, Bakersfield, Calif., speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Devon Dillworth, Florence, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad Wyly, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $2,827.50 penalty .
Terrence Currin, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Katrina Smith, Pierre, petty theft-second degree- $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $68.50 costs, $56 restitution.
Michelle McManaway, Pierre, petty theft-second degree- $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, no entry into any Yesway for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $10.08 restitution.
James Sierawski, Virginia Beach, Va., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shay Vandenhemel, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew Ackerman, North Platte, Neb., conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vladimir Stankov, Chicago, Ill., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kevin Rose, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel LeBeau, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 292 days in jail with 200 days suspended and credit for 92 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.
Sreekanth Donepudi, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Coon, Williston, N.D., overweight on axle,$104 fine, $68.50 costs, $519 penalty.
Natalie Lewis, Pierre, petty theft-second degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs, $100 restitution.
Christopher Jongeward, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine,
Michael Schock, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rex Roseland, Rapid City, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Lewis, Mount Pleasant, Utah, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Zachary Ablott, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Valdez, Phoenix, Ariz., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brian Hipple, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joel Smith, Gillette, Wyo., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jackson Overweg, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Caleb Norton, Brook Park, Minn., no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ashley Pietz, Sioux Falls, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marcus Howe, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jayden Bruguier, simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 100 days in jail with 80 days suspended and credit for 20 days, abide by law for 1 year, file proof of high school diploma/attempt to enlist in U.S. military, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Andrew Brown, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Justin Gemar, Fullerton, N.D., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brock Wallman, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
