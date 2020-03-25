Gallen Garreaux, Presho, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Keith Garber, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Megan Vanliere, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marcus Howe, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kallie Walkingeagle, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for one year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kyler Kirkie, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Edmund Devaney, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Willem LeRoux, Lane, no registration-plate illumination, headlamps required, $50 fines.
Antionette Eagle, Pierre, municipal speeding, $99 fine, $62.50 costs.
Michael Larson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Olivia Larson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shawn Branine, Harrold, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
James Larvie, Pierre, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, intentional damage to property- $400 or less, 60 days in jail with 12 days suspended and credit for 48 days, abide by law for one year, pay attorney fees, $132 costs.
Donna Murray, Parmelee, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 100 days in jail with 99 days suspended and credit for one day, abide by law for one year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Sydney Raap, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michelle Amundson, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Katie Fulcher, Bismarck, N,D., violate parking lot requirements, $110 fine, $62.50 costs.
Lonnie Eldridge, Pierre, failure to pay tax, 75 days in jail with 74 days suspended and credit for one day, one year of unsupervised probation, remain current on sales tax remittance or obtain legal extensions, pay attorney fees, $84 costs, $4,764.17 restitution.
Tony Stauch, Mesa, Ariz., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Donald Deal, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Raymond Schoulte, Presho, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Cody Hatheway, Draper, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $92 penalty.
Nickolas Scott, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, possession of 2 ounces or less marijuana, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, pay attorney fees, $173 costs.
John Semmler, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $2,700 penalty.
