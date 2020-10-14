Tiffany Flowers, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Schweitzer, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mary Lundin, Volga, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rebecca Holman, Aberdeen, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jessie Landers, Wood River, Nebraska, failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jaxen Stewart, Alden, Kansas, failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Julie Hand, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Larvie, Pierre, consume/mix alcoholic beverages in public place, 15 days in jail with 14 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $68.50 costs.

Percival Lefthandbull, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, consume/mix alcoholic beverages in public place, 60 days in jail with 44 days suspended and credit for 16 days, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $137 costs.

Kimberly Rich, Pierre, failure to appear/report felony, 2 years in penitentiary, pay attorney fees, $125 restitution, $106.50 costs.

Zoe Blumer, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Marion Richardson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Teresa Moss, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Edwin Assman, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Richard Colvin, Whitewood, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tracy Johnson, Bruce, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kelly Zachow, Fargo, North Dakota, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brandon Bertsche, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Thomas Redfern, Guthrie Center, Iowa, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Long, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dean Schreiber, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Brett Turner, Pierre, drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Antonia Fire Cloud, White River, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Charmaine White Buffalo, Valentine, Nebraska, driving under the influence-4th offense, 5 years in penitentiary suspended, 90 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time with credit for 77 days, 5 years of supervised probation, license revoked for 2 years, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years, submit to warrantless searches of person/residence/vehicle/property for 5 years, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare for 5 years, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $249.35 costs.

Ptan Clown, Dupree, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $84 costs.

Kyle Bordeaux, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverages, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, 5 years in penitentiary with 2 years suspended, 360 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation following release from penitentiary, pay attorney fees, $388 costs.

Amber Andrews, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 58 days suspended and credit for 32 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Sara Ironlightening, Pierre, grand theft-between $5,000 and $100,000.01, 5 years of supervised probation, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years, submit to warrantless searches of person/residence/vehicle/property for 5 years, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/synthetic drugs or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 5 years, $106.50 costs.

Michael Sharkey, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Randy Hofeldt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nathan Borneke, Eagle Lake, Minnesota, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Derry, Pierre, seat belt violation,$25 fine.

Christine Leonard, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Justin Larcombe, Joplin, Missouri, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ryan Duffy, Pierre, receiving stolen vehicle, driving under the influence-1st offense, 5 years in penitentiary suspended, 360 days in jail with 276 days suspended and credit for 84 days, 5 years of supervised probation, no contact with victim or anyone on parole/probation/DOC aftercare for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years, do not be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are being used/produced for 5 years, do not consume/possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 5 years, license revoked for 30 days, submit to warrantless searches of person/residence/vehicle/property for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.

Jonathan Wagar, Valley City, North Dakota, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chelsea Fischer, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Kimberly Young, West Fargo, North Dakota, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $967.50 penalty.

Melda Bolton, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Randall Wright, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Natalie Blake, N. Hollywood, California, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

