Melody Beierle-Sampson, Pierre, pet violation-animal at large-dog/cat, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Mason Dupris, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Katelynn Foley, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
James McCord, White Lake, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kevin Ehnes, Eagle Bend, Minnesota, failure to display fuel permit, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $208 fines, $157 fines.
Regan Bollweg, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kasimir Tonnar, Barnum, Minnesota, failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jonathan Geuther, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Terry Rippen, North Platte, Nebraska, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amanda Keaton, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Nathaniel Ehrisman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Angela Gerhardt, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lawsin Jones, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shane DeLange, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Taylor Hovis, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Hall, Sioux Falls, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hope Davis, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bryan Gunderson, Pierre, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Peyton Westergren, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Amanda Runsabove, Pierre, pet violation- animal at large- dog/cat, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Lonte Robinson, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Barry, Pierre, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mark Geffre, Lead, conveyance removal requirement, 104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shannon Leighton, Wood, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Riker Drewes, Watertown, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Wakinyan Forney, Oglala, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Patrick Marshall, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jason Ackerman, Milbank, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Justin Dunbar, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cade Kerst, Sterling, Colorado, failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacob Nierman, Ipswich, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
