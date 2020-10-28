Rhiannah Redwater-LaPointe, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 67 days in jail with 60 days suspended and credit for 7 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $236.50 costs, $120 restitution.

David Ray, Blunt, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, take physician-prescribed medications, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ronald Anderson, Pierre, traffic/substitute plates, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $86.50 costs.

Alano Lorenzen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brockton Dominquez, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alexander Krueger, Janesville, Wisconsin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jonnie Foley, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lawrence Hoppe, Osakis, Minnesota, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $61 penalty.

Mary Kurtenbach, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alicia Barta, Box Elder, operator assures passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Isaiah Gray, Pierre, resisting arrest 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.

Russell Hanson, Pierre, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 100 days in jail with 95 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $236.50 costs.

Fahed Alfakhouri, Kansas City, Missouri, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

James O’Neill, Cody, Nebraska, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jerry Marsh, Reliance, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

Kenden Rivenes, Onida, driving with suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of juvenile probation, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jacob Barnes, Harrold, film on back window, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ashley Zoss, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joslyn Bush, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ana Colin Gonzalez, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shane Prunty, Fort Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Justin Dowling, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ivan Twamley, Buxton, ND, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Devan Bruns, Pierre, yielding right-of-way to pedestrian, $25 fine,

Ami Loudner, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Reyden Rodriquez, Pierre, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Brady Lammers, Orient, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Mohnen, White Lake, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Evan Wempe, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Stephen Knoble, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments