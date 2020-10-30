Hector Lopez-Lucas, Omaha, Nebraska, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Larson, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Adrian Wells, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 8 days suspended and credit for 22 days, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gregory Roggenthen, Frankfort, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chase Lamont, Rapid City, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 90 days in jail with 83 days suspended and credit for 7 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishment selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $300 fine, $86.50 costs.
Kyle Dean, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 200 days in jail with 199 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fines, $173 costs.
Shannon Spears, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Rianna Alberg, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Shortbull, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Daniel Rabbit, Pierre, $54 fine, $62.50 costs.
John Jones, Omaha, Nebraska, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Treyton Jacobsen, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Donald Ramler, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathaniel Streckfuss, Mina, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jason Ucker, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kim Kahler, Pierre, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dawson Bishop, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $137 costs.
Joey Killsplenty, Box Elder, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Dolly Eaglestar, Pierre, driving under the influence-first offense, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $186.50 costs.
Sean Derzab, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Jose Magana, Pierre, hazardous material violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Billy Bartlett, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 360 days in jail with 330 days suspended and credit for 30 days, 360 days of unsupervised probation, do not possess/consume any alcohol or mood-altering substance or be present where any controlled substances/synthetic drugs are used or manufactured for 360 days, pay attorney fees, $121.50 costs.
Daniel Unruh, Las Vegas, Nevada, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Mexican, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Gregory Monroe, Pierre, conveyance removal requirement, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Remi Paul, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
