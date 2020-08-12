Jaina Patten, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Edwin Schott, Sauk City, WV, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ethan Ellingson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Joanna Fallis, Rapid City, possession of alcohol by minor, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jenna Boe, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Joseph Lehman, Pierre, passengers between ages 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Linda Kerns, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Charles Arbach, Las Vegas, NV, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jonathan Worre, Chanhassen, MN, under-minimum-length fish, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Madison Gerrell-Williams, Cornelia, GA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kelsey Henson, Salem, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cody Hatheway, Draper, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Avery Vanden Bos, Pierre, following too closely, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Wayne Whitney, Jr., Rapid City, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jon Vandermaten, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Judy Smith, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Chase Sattgast, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree- $400 or less, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $250.41 restitution to Walmart, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Clayton Buhler, Onida, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Kaleb Snider, Ewa Beach, HI, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cruz Mendoza, Wenatchee, WA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Miller, Jefferson, over limit/unlawful possession of other-species fish, $30 fine, $68.50 costs.

Hector Lopez, Victorville, CA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Katherine Rencountre, Fort Thompson, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, provide proof of insurance, license suspended for 30 days, $400 fine, $68.50 costs.

Travis Rabbit, Pierre, violation of protection order, 300 days in jail with 268 days suspended and credit for 32 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, no contact with victim for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Allison Green, Presho, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, submit to twice daily PBTs as a condition of a work permit, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.

Larry Kerr, Highmore, seat belt violation, speeding on a state highway, $124 fines, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Pope, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joseph Stanley, Fort Pierre, following too closely, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ashley O’Hara, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Justin Merriman, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Nicholas Scares the Hawk, Pierre, no driver’s license, right-turning vehicle required to keep right, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Harlan Forster, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Bernard Big Eagle, Harrold, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Donald Bergeson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicole Eaton, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jamieson Hutchinson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Linda Manning, Miller, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments